Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

