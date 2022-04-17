Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “
Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
