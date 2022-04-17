Insider Selling: Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Sells £140,285.46 in Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.75), for a total value of £140,285.46 ($182,806.18).
DVO stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Devro plc has a 52-week low of GBX 163.46 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.47. The company has a market capitalization of £355.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Devro’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.
Devro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
