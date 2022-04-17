Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys £148.50 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.59) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($193.51).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.77) per share, for a total transaction of £145.20 ($189.21).

On Monday, February 14th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.68) per share, for a total transaction of £153.60 ($200.16).

Shares of EMIS opened at GBX 1,342 ($17.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £849.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,280.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,307.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

