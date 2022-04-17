Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys £148.50 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.59) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($193.51).
Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.77) per share, for a total transaction of £145.20 ($189.21).
- On Monday, February 14th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.68) per share, for a total transaction of £153.60 ($200.16).
Shares of EMIS opened at GBX 1,342 ($17.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £849.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,280.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,307.29.
EMIS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.
Read More
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.