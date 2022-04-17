Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $280.49. Littelfuse has a one year low of $228.80 and a one year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Littelfuse by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,425,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

