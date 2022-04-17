Insider Buying: Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Insider Buys £5,006.56 in Stock

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) insider Julia Henderson purchased 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.56 ($6,524.06).

Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £227.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. Amati AIM VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

