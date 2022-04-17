Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its 1/31/2022 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of LAKE opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

