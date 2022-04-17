Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APA. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.66.

Shares of APA opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

