Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.39 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarVal Investors LP grew its position in Berry by 0.4% in the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

