Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Lifted by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

