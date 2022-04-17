Crown Castle International Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $192.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

