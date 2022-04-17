Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $94.36 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

