Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

CLR stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

