Oppenheimer Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $237.66 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

