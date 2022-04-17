Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.55 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,975.69.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,528.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,630.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.