Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $32.86 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,528.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,630.86.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

