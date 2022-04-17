Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Coterra Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.