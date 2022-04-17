Research Analysts Set Expectations for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

NYSE MLM opened at $364.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

