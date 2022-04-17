Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Lantheus stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.