Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ikena Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

