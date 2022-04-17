Brokers Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

