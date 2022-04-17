LCI Industries Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

LCII opened at $104.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

