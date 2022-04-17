Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

