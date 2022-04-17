Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Greenlane Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greenlane’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $54.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.