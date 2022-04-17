Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $4.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.77 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HCA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

Shares of HCA opened at $260.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $190.38 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $232,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $220,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 74.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

