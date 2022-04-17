Brokers Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

