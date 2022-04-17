Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Lennox International stock opened at $239.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $239.55 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.