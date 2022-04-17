Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

