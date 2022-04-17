Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 264,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

