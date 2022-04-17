Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 228,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 101,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$18.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.