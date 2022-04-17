Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 228,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 101,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$18.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
