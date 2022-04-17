Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.
About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
