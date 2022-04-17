Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

