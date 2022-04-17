Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $7.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $31.69 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $78,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

