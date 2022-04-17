Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of EQT opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

