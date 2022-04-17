Research Analysts Set Expectations for SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.17 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

