Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.18.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.27. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$52.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

