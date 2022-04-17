Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.33.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$67.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$70.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.37.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.37 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

