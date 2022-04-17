Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rubellite Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of RBY opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rubellite Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.00.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

