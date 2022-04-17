Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.50.

SLF opened at C$68.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.55. The company has a market cap of C$40.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$62.00 and a 1-year high of C$74.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.