Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Increased by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.14.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$16.16 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

