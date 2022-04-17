Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issued By DA Davidson

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.