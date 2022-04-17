USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

NYSE USNA opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $77.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

