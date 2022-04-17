Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Victory Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,114,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.