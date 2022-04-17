Scotiabank Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$47.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

