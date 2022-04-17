Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $584.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.