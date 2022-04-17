WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $354.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

