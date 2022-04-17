TheStreet Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.