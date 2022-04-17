TheStreet Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
NYSE:PGTI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
