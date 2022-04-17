Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,277,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

