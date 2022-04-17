Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital cut Questor Technology from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday.

QST stock opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.33.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

