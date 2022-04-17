NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NUVA stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $275,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 66.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

