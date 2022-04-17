NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.
NUVA stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19.
In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $275,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 66.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.