Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LBBBU)

Lakeshore Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LBBBU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Lakeshore Acquisition II had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ LBBBU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

